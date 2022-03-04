Racine Southern Celebrates National FFA Week 2022

RACINE — Each year FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA week which is Feb. 19-27. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members everyday. FFA members will spend the week developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

This year Southern Local celebrated FFA week with events held throughout the week.

Monday was all about social media and everyone in the community sharing their FFA pride and why they enjoy FFA.

Tuesday was America Day, students dressed in their red, white, and blue along with a game of cornhole during the high school and junior high lunches.

Wednesday was camo day, where students dressed in their camo, played horseshoe toss at lunch, and the officers as well as some other members got to teach the third graders about agriculture. Some of the lessons included—Ag mechanics by building barns with spaghetti and marshmallows. Members taught lessons on the dairy industry by making homemade ice cream. Lastly students learned about soil layers, and why the soil is good for our plants followed by a fun lesson of soil layers using different types of cereal and they planted their own plants.

Thursday was flannel day and we had a game of lasso the cow during both lunches. Members also collected the pop tabs from all the classrooms. Pop tabs were collected to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. First grade, had the most pop tabs collected and won a doughnut party Friday.

Last day of FFA week was to wear your FFA gear, where everyone wore the FFA gear or corn gold/national blue (official FFA colors).

Members held a staff appreciation breakfast, where they provided breakfast and snacks to all of the staff at Southern Local to show appreciation for everything they do all year. Lastly FFA Members ended their day with a corn shucking contest at lunch. The Freshmen Class of 2025 was the official Ag Olympics winners and will have their name engraved on the traveling trophy.

Overall the week was a success. Many students learned more about what FFA is and hopefully it will encourage them to take an agriculture class in their future. Chloe Smith said “I was happy with the turnout this year and was happy with the participation from the whole school.”

We all had a great time this year and we are looking forward to another successful FFA Week in 2023.

Article written and submitted by Kylee Circle