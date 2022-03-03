Langsville man sentenced to prison

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced on March 1, Anthony Davis, 34, of Langsville, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for multiple convictions including Possession of Drugs, Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and Failure to Appear.

According to a news release from Stanley, Davis was previously sentenced to eight years in prison on unrelated offenses and will serve a total of 17.5 years in prison.

On June 22, 2020, Davis was arrested and was found in possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone. Davis was indicted for two counts of possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree with a maximum prison sentence of 12 months for each count.

On June 29, 2021, Davis failed to appear in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for a scheduled hearing, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. As Davis had four pending cases, he was indicted for four counts of Failure to Appear, each a felony of the fourth degree with a maximum prison sentence of 18 months total since the counts merged for the purpose of sentencing.

On July 14, 2021 and July 20, 2021, Davis fled from law enforcement after receiving visible and audible signals from law enforcement to stop, and his operation of his motor vehicle caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property. Davis was indicted for two counts of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, each a felony of the third degree with a maximum prison sentence of 36 months for each count.

Stanley requested the maximum sentence of 12 months for each of the Possession of Drugs convictions, the maximum sentence of 36 months for each of the Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer convictions, and the maximum sentence of 18 months for the merged Failure to Appear convictions.

Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner sentenced Davis to the maximum prison sentence of 114 months, or 9.5 years.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Meigs County Major Crimes Task Force investigated these matters while the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources assisted.

