Middleport discusses appointments, projects

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council met in regular session on Monday at the village hall to discuss committee appointments and projects, as well as the upcoming 150th anniversary of the Middleport Fire Department.

Present during the meeting were council members Shawn Arnott, Brian Conde, Larry Byer, Matt Lyons, and Ben Reed. Council Member Susan Page was not in attendance at the meeting. Also present: Mayor Fred Hoffman, Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Police Chief Mony Wood, and Village Attorney Richard Hedges.

According to a news release provided to the Sentinel by Mayor Hoffman:

Minutes of the Feb. 14 meeting and the special meeting on Feb. 22 were approved unanimously, along with the payment of current bills.

BJ Smith-Kreseen discussed with council her candidacy for Meigs County Commissioner. She reportedly described some of her qualifications, what she was presently involved in and some of her goals as a county commissioner. Council members wished her well in her candidacy for that position.

Joe Powell appeared before council to discuss the Middleport Fire Department’s 150th anniversary celebration. He said a banquet is being planned at the Blakeslee Center for May 7 and that all council members and their spouses were invited to attend. He stated that the cost of the banquet was $1,180 to serve a total of 60 people. Powell asked if the village would be willing to assist in the funding of the banquet. Hoffman said Baker had informed him an anonymous donor had agreed to provide the $1,180 cost of the banquet.

Hoffman said the Community Reinvestment Area legislation would be taking effect on April 1 and that the required committees need to be formed. After a short discussion, it was agreed that council would try to have all members of this committee in place by the next council meeting.

Hoffman said the other committee that needed formed was the Tax Incentive Review Council. Hoffman stated he spoke with Paul Reed and Reed would be willing to serve as one of these appointees. Council approved the appointment of Reed to the committee and the mayor stated he will bring another name before council in the near future.

Hoffman said he and Conde discussed the possible sale of the old village hall property to the Meigs County Commissioners. He said council can do this without advertising and simply pass an ordinance outlining the sale. The commissioners are in the process of having a title search done on the property and then there will be further discussion on the price. Council voiced their approval to sell the property.

Hoffman said he felt public works employees deserved a wage increase and the subject had been brought up in May and June of last year when the police department raises were given but no discussion had been held on this since that time. Hoffman said the Middleport Public Works Department has not had department-wide raises since an employee retired over a year ago and this salary was used for raises.

The mayor reportedly presented a list of these employees and recommended 50 cents per hour increase in wages. Hoffman said this would cost $16,000-$17,000 per year and be taken from the various funds from which they are paid. After a brief discussion where council members reportedly voiced their approval of needed wage increases, it was requested from Baker that she analyze the cost of the raises and how it would effect the finances. It was agreed to table the request until the next meeting.

Hoffman said the six dugouts at the park were in need of new roofs. He said Powell discussed this with Dave Boyd and Boyd said the youth league did not have funds for their repair. Hoffman said Powell received a quote from Haning’s Construction to replace the roofs on the dugouts with metal for a total cost of $2,728. After a short discussion, it was agreed to accept this quote and pay for the work from the Recreation Fund.

Chief Wood said the K9 was approved on the village’s insurance and he was now working for the village with Patrolman Darst. He also stated the new tasers had been received and training was recently held for all the police officers. Wood said part of the purchase was training for an instructor for one of the police officers, who would then be able to train other officers. Wood recommended approval of a jail contract with Washington County, in case it is ever needed. Council approved the contract.

Hendrikson discussed with council his current application with the land bank for demolition of properties in Middleport. He reported the criteria now does not include mobile homes and also requires that he have approval from the property owners for their demolition. He said this has reduced the number of properties that are eligible. He said, as of now, Middleport is allocated $157,000 of these funds and he is proceeding to adopt the new guidelines and will be obtaining permission slips from a number of the units.

Conde inquired if the water trenches on North Second were going to be concreted even though they will be paved later. Hoffman said they were. Conde said a meeting on the new piece of playground equipment with the company representative was being held at Hartinger Park this Wednesday. Conde said they would be looking at a site for installation.

Conde also said he had talked to Penny Mullen about the layout for the handicapped-accessible park. Baker said she had been contacted by a company which might be helpful in this. After a lengthy discussion, it was agreed to reach out to other sources in order that the park could be installed this spring.

Conde said that he felt that a large project such as the recent renovation of the village garage should have been brought to council. Hoffman said he would “take full responsibility for this as he had neglected to discuss it with council before proceeding,” according to the news release.

Lyons inquired about the truck, which had been on order for some time. Powell said the truck would be needed soon in carrying out many of the summer activities. It was agreed that if the truck could not be delivered soon, the village would look elsewhere.

Council adjourned with the next scheduled meeting set for March 14.

Updated on fire department’s anniversary