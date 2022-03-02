Commissioners approve appointments

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met last week to approve payments and appointments.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, and Commissioner Tim Ihle. Also present were Clerk Tonya Edwards and Sarah Hawley from Meigs EMS.

Commissioners approved to pay the week’s bills of a total of $250,451.64. In addition, commissioners approved purchases reportedly made after the cutoff date from Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services at Hometown Medical Supplies for $287.84.

An appropriation adjustment of $9,600 for the Community Development Block Grant from Rutland to Middleport was approved to cover necessary costs.

A motion was approved to get an attorney to do a title opinion on a piece of property that Fred Hoffman, Mayor of Middleport, has for sale. Hoffman submitted a letter to the commissioners with his appraisal of $55,000. This piece of property would reportedly benefit Job and Family Services. Ihle stated due to two government entities being involved, the property does not have to be advertised. Miller seconded the motion to be appraised and come back with a clean title before commissioners consider an offer on this property.

Miller was appointed as Region 10 Representative to the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, Inc Board. Commissioners also approved participation in Region 10 Governance Structure under the OneOhio memorandum of understanding.

The following were reappointed for the Buckeye Hills Council, Ihle-Executive Committee; Will-Alternate to Ihle; Brain Howard-Private Sector and Jane Ann Aanestad-Private Sector for the Buckeye Hills general policy council.

Commissioners reportedly adjourned into executive session to consider appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of public employee or official. Hawley was a part of this executive session. Commissioners came out of executive session and no action was taken.

Information for this story based upon the unapproved meeting minutes. All votes were unanimous.

