Meigs Library offers technical support

POMEROY — The Meigs County District Public Library has a new technology trainer, Christian Howell.

The technology trainer helps members of the public with everything from setting up a new cell phone to creating an email address or navigating websites, said Assistant Director Chelsea Poole in a press release.

This position is funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio, through the Guiding Ohio Online Grant. Those interested in technology assistance are encouraged to call the library to set up an appointment with Howell, or drop by the Pomeroy Library, as he is available most days.

According to the release, another focus of this program is to provide outreach services to the community. Howell will soon be available at the Mulberry Community Center and the Meigs County Farmers Market to provide technology help and spread the word about the library’s other services such as the mobile Wi-Fi hotspot borrowing program.

The Meigs Library has 120 mobile Wi-Fi hotspots available to borrow for a period of 14 days. Library staff have heard from borrowers that they’ve used the devices to work from home, for their children to complete homework assignments, stream content, game, and many other purposes. Borrowers may use these devices to perform any other tasks which require an internet connection.

Call the Pomeroy Library at 740-992-5813 to set up an appointment with Howell or to place a hold on the hotspots. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.meigslibrary.org/

Meigs County District Public Library | Courtesy