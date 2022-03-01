Ready for spring

RACINE — The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Spring Dinner and Auction returns Friday, April 1 at the Kountry Resort Campground.

Susan White, executive director of the Chamber, called the event the “largest fundraising event of the year,” for the organization.

“Not only does it bring in money to support the Meigs County Chamber and its daily operations, but more importantly it brings together members of the community for an evening of food, fun and fellowship,” White said.

White said donations are needed for a silent and live action at the dinner. Items donated can be dropped off at the Chamber office, at 236 E. Main St. in Pomeroy, or call the office at 740-992-5005.

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, dozens of auction items are typically available for bid. Items in the past have included advertising packages, tickets to sporting events, gift cards to restaurants and businesses, and more.

Tickets for the dinner need to be purchased in advance. They are available by contacting White. Tickets are $30 for a single or $50 for a couple. To sponsor a table at the event, the cost is $100.

The Spring Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

There was a sell out crowd during the 2019 Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Spring Dinner and Auction, pictured. The event returns April 1. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_3.17-Auction_ne201931521247322.jpg There was a sell out crowd during the 2019 Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Spring Dinner and Auction, pictured. The event returns April 1. OVP File Photo

Chamber’s annual dinner, auction April 1

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

