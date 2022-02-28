GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — County employees from the Gallia County Courthouse, as well as personnel with the Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services, were recently invited to tour the John Gee Black Historical Center to learn about African American history in Gallia County.

During the tour, volunteers walked the employees through each exhibit of the Center located on Pine Street, sharing history and events from Gallia County.

Elaine Armstrong, volunteer, said it is a universal story that they are proud to share.

“We all have a story to tell, this is our’s and we’re proud of it,” Armstrong said.

Topics covered during the tour included, but were not limited to, the Underground Railroad, Pine Street Cemetery, school segregation, secret ways of communication and more.

The Center hosts a variety of artifacts including desks from the old schools, documents, uniforms and tools.

Robin Payne, president of the Gee organization, said the Center offers an educational experience for all visitors, including the county employees who came for the tour.

“The community and its leaders and employees [learned] about culture and diversity [and] local Black history [from the tour],” Payne said.

Payne encourages people of all ages to come visit the Historical Center, as there is something for all ages to learn.

Volunteers are also always searching new leads to discover more about the history in Gallia County.

“Every time I walk in here, I learn something new,” Payne said.

Lunch was provided by the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, Jason Holdren and Jeremy Fisher. Gallia County Recorder Roger Walker provided dessert.

Find the Gee Center on Facebook and online for more information and ways to support its efforts.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

County employees from Gallia learn about the history of the Pine Street Cemetery during a recent tour of the John Gee Black Historical Center https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_IMG_5669.jpg County employees from Gallia learn about the history of the Pine Street Cemetery during a recent tour of the John Gee Black Historical Center Brittany Hively | OVP During the John Gee Black Historical Center tour, visitors learned the history of the Underground Railroad in Gallia County and southeastern Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_IMG_5676.jpg During the John Gee Black Historical Center tour, visitors learned the history of the Underground Railroad in Gallia County and southeastern Ohio. Brittany Hively | OVP Employees at the Gallia County Courthouse and Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services broke into two groups to tour the John Gee Black Historical Center last week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_IMG_5679.jpg Employees at the Gallia County Courthouse and Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services broke into two groups to tour the John Gee Black Historical Center last week. Brittany Hively | OVP Employees at the Gallia County Courthouse and Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services toured the John Gee Black Historical Center last week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_part0-2-.jpg Employees at the Gallia County Courthouse and Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services toured the John Gee Black Historical Center last week. Robin Payne | Courtesy Visitors learn the history of John Gee’s life at the Black Historical Center named in his honor. The Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_part0-1-.jpg Visitors learn the history of John Gee’s life at the Black Historical Center named in his honor. The Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. Robin Payne | Courtesy

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.