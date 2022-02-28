Masks optional at Meigs Local facilities

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last week to update the mask mandate and approve personnel.

Present during the meeting were Board members Heather Hawley, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk and Ryan Mahr. Board member Barbara Hawley was absent during the meeting.

The Board approved to make mask and facial coverings optional in all district facilities effective Monday, Feb. 28. Mask and facial coverings will still be required on all buses per CDC Guidelines and National Transportation Safety Board Rules.

In the treasurer’s report, the board approved the following: A three-year agreement with Strategic Management Solutions (SMS) for Category One and Two E-Rate Funding. The fee will be five percent of approved funding. Both agreements will be for Funding Years 2022, 2023, and 2024 of Federal E-Rate Program; The payment of an invoice in accordance with ORC 5705.41 (d) A, Then and Now Invoice for the following: Muskingum Valley ESC; And resolution for an agreement with Veregy (formerly Dynamix) for project scope of work (roof, glycol and Air Handler (AHU). All federal/state laws will be satisfied.

The Board approved establishing the Judy McCarthy Memorial Scholarship within the Meigs Local Scholarship Fund and application criteria.

The Board accepted donations for the Phil Harrison Scoreboard Fund within the MHS Athletic Fund and from Eagles Aerie 2171 Charity Fund, Inc to be split evenly between the MPS Principal and MIS Principal Funds.

The Board approved the purchase of a tire changer from Baer Auto Parts for the bus garage. The district obtained three quotes.

The following personnel were approved: Debbie Garard as a four hour cook at Meigs Elementary School for the current school year; Jessica Bellue as a four hour cook at Meigs High School for the current school year; and Jennifer Richmond as Secretary to the Superintendent, beginning on a 90-day contract

The following were hired as substitute teachers for the remainder of the school year: Shannon Clark, Lindsey Sauters, and Keith Benton.

In other matters, the Board authorized the treasurer to place a notice in The Daily Sentinel; approved the Skills USA Fundraiser Golf Scramble as submitted by Tom Cremeans, scheduled for April 23.

The Board entered into an executive session.

The next meeting for the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the central office at 6:30 p.m.

