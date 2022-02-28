Watching the water

OHIO VALLEY — Residents in Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties were watching high water, yet again, over the weekend with the Ohio River cresting above flood stage in at least one city.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Point Pleasant saw the water inch slightly into flood stage before receding on Sunday. However, backwater spilled into fields and along roads across the area — the Ohio River also revisited it’s familiar resting place in the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

The following local water level readings along the Ohio River were reported from the NWS as of press time Monday. Along with these readings are the crests and when they occurred throughout this past weekend:

Belleville Locks and Dam — 27.88 feet at press time Monday (crested 34.12 on Saturday, Feb. 26, flood stage is 35 feet);

Racine Locks and Dam — 34.47 feet at press time Monday (crested 39.01 feet on Sunday, Feb. 27, flood stage is 41 feet);

Pomeroy — Last observed at 41.2 feet on Sunday, Feb. 27 (crested 42.1 feet on Sunday, Feb. 27, flood stage is 46 feet);

Point Pleasant — 37.83 feet at press time Monday (crested 40.8 feet on Sunday, Feb. 27, flood stage is 40 feet);

R.C. Byrd Locks and Dam — 42.51 feet at press time Monday (crested 44.93 feet on Sunday, Feb. 27, flood stage is 50 feet).

For now, this week’s weather forecast contains mostly sunshine with high temperatures predicted in the 50’s and 60’s, with a high of 70 on Sunday — knock on wood.

