WVU Medicine Camden Clark recognized nationally for Heart Surgery expertise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Camden Clark has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures; the only area hospital to receive this recognition, according to a news release from WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places the cardiovascular surgical team at Camden Clark among the elite for heart bypass surgery in the United States and Canada, stated the news release.

The news release further stated:

“The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded overall measures of quality in health care, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs across the United States and Canada.

“Historically, approximately 6%–10% of participants receive the three-star rating for isolated CABG surgery. The latest analysis of data for CABG surgery covers a three-year period, from July 2018-June 2021 and includes nearly 1,000 participating cardiovascular surgery programs.”

“We take great pride in our heart surgery program. This elite rating is a reflection of our commitment to quality and safety for each of our patients, every day,” said Geoffrey R. Cousins, MD, FACS, who leads the cardiothoracic surgery program at Camden Clark. “This recognition affirms the notion that you can receive some of the most advanced and nationally recognized cardiac care here without leaving home.”

Camden Clark also recently received national quality awards for cardiac care from US News and World Report, Healthgrades and CareChex.

“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons congratulates STS National Database participants who have received three-star ratings,” said David M. Shahian, MD, chair of the Task Force on Quality Measurement. “Participation in the Database and public reporting demonstrates a commitment to quality improvement in health care delivery and helps provide patients and their families with meaningful information to help them make informed decisions about health care.”