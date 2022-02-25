Ice, Ice Baby!

An estimated 1,200 people attended the inaugural Gallia Winterfest.

The Gallia-Vinton ESC setup various “snow” games for children to play and win a prize.

During the event, families took a map around Gallipolis City Park to see the ice sculptures and get clues to figure out a secret message.

A synthetic ice rink was setup, allowing families to take to the “ice” for some skating.

An ode to the Silver Bridge, Whistler Ice Works completed an ice version of the bridge.

Whistler Ice Works completes intricate designs out of large blocks of ice.

Ice sculptures from Whistler Ice Works set up around Gallipolis City Park varied from wildlife, architecture pieces and intricate clock pieces.

The Ohio State piece was extra special for fans.

A waving American Flag replicated out of ice, completed by Whistler Ice Works.

The lighthouse ice sculpture brought a little piece of the beach to the Ohio River bordered state.

Little Miss Gallia County Keely Pishner took her shot at curling during the Winterfest.

A trackless train was available for both adults and children to enjoy a ride.

Several activities were available throughout the day, including curling, slapshot hockey and a synthetic curling rink.

Community members took their shot at the ice rink for some synthetic ice skating.

A synthetic ice rink allowed people to ice skate right on First Avenue.

Throughout the day, people could watch the different stages of Tyson Whistler working on the dragon ice sculpture.