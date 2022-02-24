4-H kick-off event March 5

POMEROY — Meigs County youth and their families have the opportunity to explore the opportunities the 4-H program has to offer at the upcoming kick-off event.

The Meigs County 4-H Kick-Off will be on Saturday, March 5 from noon-4 p.m. at the Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the Meigs County Fair Grounds. The theme of this year’s event is “Start your 2022 4-H year off with a BANG.”

Nancy Sydenstricker, the county extension agent, said the event will showcase 4-H projects and activities that youth can participate in by being part of the program. There are over 200 projects in the 4-H program and some of the books will be available for families to view.

Sydenstricker said advisors from clubs in the county will be at the event to answer questions and help potential new members find a 4-H club to join.

Youth will also be able to talk about 4-H Camp at Canters Cave in Jackson County and learn about annual activities at camp.

Sydenstricker said there will be refreshments and an obstacle course from Meigs Inflatables.

“This event is a great way to see what 4-H has to offer and to ask any questions (families) may have regarding 4-H,” Sydenstricker said.

According the the 4-H family guide, which can be found online at Ohio4h.org, “4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program offered to individuals ages 5 to 19. Among all the fun things to learn about in 4-H are animals, computers, public speaking, cooking, art, gardening, natural sciences, and much more. You can participate in 4-H in many ways—through clubs, camps, your school, and short-term programs offered through your county or the state office.”

The guide also states 4-H programs help “stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills.”

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The 4-H kick-off from two years ago showcased opportunities for potential 4-H members. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_3.15-ATR-5.jpg The 4-H kick-off from two years ago showcased opportunities for potential 4-H members. OVP File Photo

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.