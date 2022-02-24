Gee Center, Emancipation Celebration recognized

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The John Gee Black Historical Center and the Gallia County Emancipation Celebration Day Committee were presented with awards of recognition for their efforts in preservation and education by the Southeast Ohio History Center.

The Southeast Ohio History Center recognized a number of organizations and businesses at its annual meeting held at the French Art Colony last summer.

“Due to a mix-up the Southeast Ohio History Center was unable to get a message to these organizations about the event,” stated a recent news release sent on behalf of the Center.

Representatives of the History Center made a “special visit” to the John Gee Black Historical Center to present the plaques and to discuss possible collaboration on some regional preservation initiatives, further stated the news release.

The plaque was presented by Tom O’Grady, director of Development and Outreach and Director Emeritus of the Southeast Ohio History Center based in Athens County, Ohio.

“Southeast Ohio History is American history and in some cases it is world history,” O’Grady said. “This region is where Ohio began. The people who settled our region and harvested the iron and timber and clay and coal not only built the towns of Southeast Ohio, they helped build the great cities of Ohio and the Midwest. These settlers were of many cultural backgrounds. They came from Germany, Ireland, Wales, Africa, France and other settlements in the eastern United States. Southeast Ohio is a melting pot of people from around the world. Our history defines us and we wish to recognize the efforts of those who help preserve our rich heritage. And Gallia County is no small part of that great story.”

John Gee Black Historical Center Board Members Robin Payne and Bobette Dexter Braxton, met with the guests from Athens and Meigs County, including Bill Walker and Shannon Scott. Braxton gave a tour of the facility and the group found many overlapping stories and names in the region’s history.

Information provided on behalf of the Southeast Ohio History Center.

Pictured from left are Robin Payne and Bobette Dexter Braxton receiving plaques for the work of the John Gee Black History Center and the Gallia County Emancipation Celebration Day Committee, from Tom O’Grady of the Southeast Ohio History Center located in Athens County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.25-Gee-Award.jpg Pictured from left are Robin Payne and Bobette Dexter Braxton receiving plaques for the work of the John Gee Black History Center and the Gallia County Emancipation Celebration Day Committee, from Tom O’Grady of the Southeast Ohio History Center located in Athens County. Southeast Ohio History Center | Courtesy