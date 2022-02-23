Sheriff comments on audit

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood made a statement this week in regards to the 2020 Meigs County financial audit reported by the auditor of state.

As reported earlier this week in The Daily Sentinel, the office of Auditor of State Keith Faber recently published a press release regarding the 2020 audit — both the press release and audit are available on the Auditor of State’s website.

As previously reported in the Sentinel, the press release stated, in part:

“In 2018, Sheriff Keith Wood made multiple checks out to ‘Cash’ totaling $8,620 from the Meigs County Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF) bank account. In 2019, Sheriff Keith Wood made one check out to ‘Cash’ for $650 from the MCTF bank account. No supporting documentation was maintained by the Sheriff for these transactions. The source of monies included in the MCTF were Law Enforcement Trust Fund receipts. In addition, Sheriff Keith Wood used a debit card from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund bank account to make $555 and $830 in purchases in 2020 and 2019, respectively, without maintaining documentation to support the items were for proper public purpose.

“A Finding for Recovery was issued against Sheriff Keith Wood in favor of Meigs County’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund in the amount of $10,655.

“Sheriff Keith Wood entered into a repayment agreement with the County on January 6, 2022 to make monthly installments of no less than $200 per month. In addition, the Sheriff transferred the balance in the MCTF account to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund and closed the MCTF bank account in March 2020.”

In addressing the audit, Wood told the Sentinel he requested the MCTF account be reviewed before the audit was conducted. Wood said he “wanted to make sure everything was correct” and said the books were handed down from previous administrations.

Wood called the findings “very unfortunate” but gave a statement to make sure citizens of Meigs County “understand.”

Wood’s official statement provided to the Sentinel is as follows: “Administratively, the audit revealed a failure in the record keeping process regarding this account. As the elected sheriff in charge of this office I take all ownership for that. No identification of any criminal wrongdoing has been alleged or offered as a result of this audit. My office is audited annually, and the audits are welcome. Plans are in place moving forward to ensure this does not happen again.”

Wood said the MCTF bank account was used to aid and provide financial support to the task force. That particular account was also used for projects for prevention. Wood said the primary use of the account for the last few years was for drug prevention projects with children, including the annual “hooked on fishing, not on drugs” for schools and the prevention day programs at the Meigs County Fair.

“I take my job seriously at the office as the elected sheriff and I have been since I’ve been in there,” Wood said.

