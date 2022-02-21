Eastern Board of Ed approves personnel

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met last week to approve personnel matters.

The board approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

The following pupil activity and supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year were approved, pending proper certification: Pupil Activity Contracts: Chris Stewart, Head Varsity Baseball Coach; Dustin Huffman, Assistant Baseball Coach; Owen Johnson, Assistant Baseball Coach; Josh Burton, Volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach; Wes Buckley, Volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach; Whitney Durst, Jr. High Track Coach; Brian Cummins, Assistant Softball Coach; Hannah Bailey, Assistant Softball Coach; Mollie Maxon, Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach; David Kight, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach; Fall 2022: Jennifer Huffman, Varsity Cheerleading Advisor; Jason Jackson, Head Football Coach; Anne Skufca, Head Volleyball Coach; Kenny Tolliver, Head Golf Coach; Darcy Winebrenner Lind, 7th Grade Volleyball Coach; Juli Simpson, 8th Grade Volleyball Coach; Supplemental Contracts: Tyler Brothers, Head Varsity Track Coach; Fall 2022: Josh Fogle, Athletic Director; Josh Fogle, Cross Country; Bryan Durst, Assistant Varsity Girls Volleyball Coach; Trenton Thacker, Marching Band Director; Trenton Thacker, High School Choir/Handbell Choir.

Brea Malone was approved for a Classified Substitute for the 2021-22 school year; pending proper certification.

The following certified substitutes were approved for the 2021-22 school year: Sabra Moore, Catherine Simpson, Alisha Flynn, and Tammy Bable.

The board approved the following as after school intervention teachers for K-6: Renee Whitley, Debbie Pratt, Ruthie Hopkins, Dezere Martin, Debbie Barber, Shandi Sargent, Jessica Anderson (substitute) on an as needed basis.

The board accepted the resignation of Sarah Lindsley, Archery Coordinator, effective Feb. 10.

The following chaperones were approved for the eighth grade trip to Williamsburg, Va.: Jamie Atha, Heather Wilcoxen, Sam Thompson, Joe Barnhart, and Jeryle Bowie.

A purchase agreement with Meta Solutions was approved for internet access for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2027 at a rate of $249,600. Services will be discounted through the federal e-rate program. An additional purchase agreement with Meta Solutions was approved for Managed Internal Broadband Service for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2027 at a rate of $19,500. Services will be discounted through the federal e-rate program.

The boarded approved a resolution to continue membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2022-23 school year.

A resolution to participate in the bus purchasing program was approved. The board will advertise and receive bids for the purchase of one 71-passenger conventional school bus. The board authorized Meta Solutions to advertise and receive bids on behalf of the board.

The board approved the STRS Contribution Resolution, stating the board agrees to pick-up the total amount of employee contributions required by Section 3307.26 of the Ohio Revised Code, to be contributed by the superintendent, assistant superintendent, and principals to STRS Ohio. This method of pick-up was previously approved by the Eastern Local Board of Education. Eastern Local Board of Education is permitted to pick up employee contributions pursuant to Ohio Revised Code, and the Internal Revenue Code. These picked up contributions, although designated as employee contributions, are being paid by the Eastern Local Board of Education in lieu of employee contributions and shall be paid by the board as a fringe benefit in addition to the contract salary otherwise payable to the employee. These contributions shall be treated as additional compensation and included in salary for retirement purposes. Employees in this group as specified above may not opt out of the picked-up contributions or elect to receive the contributed amounts directly instead of having them picked up by the Eastern Local Board of Education and paid to STRS Ohio.

The board entered into executive session.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for March 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room.

