6 deaths, 220 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID-19 daily update will now be published on Tuesdays and Saturdays.)

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Tuesday’s update, there were six additional deaths, as well as 220 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported four additional deaths associated with COVID-19. One individual was in the 20-29 age range, two were in the 60-69 age range, and one was in the 70-79 age range. ODH also reported 94 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 79 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 7,264 total cases (94 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 391 hospitalizations (13 new) and 109 deaths (4 new). Of the 7,264 cases, 6,552 (216 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,451 cases (28 new), 12 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —1,182 cases (20 new), 22 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 death (1 new)

30-39 — 1,0457 cases (8 new), 20 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 1,064 cases (10 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 960 cases (12 new), 64 hospitalizations (2 new), 13 deaths

60-69 — 776 cases (10 new), 72 hospitalizations (4 new), 19 deaths (2 new)

70-79 — 472 cases (5 new), 98 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 302 cases (1 new), 68 hospitalizations (3 new), 38 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,874 (46.39 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,700 (42.47 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,466 total cases (47 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 222 hospitalizations (3 new) and 78 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,466 cases, 4,094 (105 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 868 cases (6 new), 8 hospitalizations

20-29 — 643 cases (8 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 583 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 655 cases (6 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 632 cases (8 new), 36 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 534 cases (5 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 344 cases (6 new), 52 hospitalizations (1 new), 28 deaths

80-plus — 207 cases (8 new), 32 hospitalizations (1 new), 23 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,491 (45.79 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,545 (41.67 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,374 cases (79 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,894 confirmed cases, 480 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 87 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 78 active cases and 6,209 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 134 cases (4 new)

5-11 — 315 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 324 cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 450 cases (3 new)

21-25 — 523 cases (7 new)

26-30 — 587 cases (4 new)

31-40 — 1,062 cases (7 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 981 cases (17 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 827 cases (14 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 621 cases (9 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 550 cases (11 new), 54 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,483 (77 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,651 (59 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 832 (18 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 70 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,006 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,099 fully vaccinated or 38.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 2,129 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,806), 146 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 213), 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and 121 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 115) with 35,493 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,208,548 (61.67 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,657,158 (56.95 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 9, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 20,711;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,040;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 62,937;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,074.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 481,818 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,126 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 77,332 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 613 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,162 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 16 since the last update. There are 4,768 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.15 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.38 percent.

Statewide, 1,111,567 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.0 percent of the population). A total of 53.5 percent of the population, 958,567 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_covid-10.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.