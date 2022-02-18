MIDDLEPORT — Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center will be hosting free youth heart screenings on March 5.

The screenings are funded from the 2021 Break-A-Thon. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, in the November 2021 Break-A-Thon, over $57,000 was raised for the heart screenings.

Ben Nease, head instructor at Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport, said there are funds for 300 screenings for the tri-county area. The clinic is available for individuals between the ages of 10 and 25. Participants must be pre-registered for the event by going to bitangasmac.com.

Nease told Ohio Valley Publishing that members of Bitanga’s were able to pre-register first, before the link was made available to the public.

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center does the annual Break-A-Thon to raise money for local causes. This year the theme was “Bitanga’s From the Heart” to “end cardiac arrest.”

Nease previously told Ohio Valley Publishing statistics suggest 1 in 300 youth have an undetected heart condition.

Past causes have included The Blakeslee Center, Save the Music, and Square One Domestic Violence Center and began in 2016. The event includes board breaking by students, a craft show, drawings and contests.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Ben Nease, Breakathon organizer and karate coach, is pictured holding the board for Ben Troyer during the 2021 board breaking event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_11.19-1-Ben-Nease-Ben-Troyer.jpg Ben Nease, Breakathon organizer and karate coach, is pictured holding the board for Ben Troyer during the 2021 board breaking event. Courtesy

Free heart screenings for area youth

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.