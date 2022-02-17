Two facing drug charges in Meigs

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that “in the late night-time hours” of Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100-block of Peacock Avenue in the Village of Pomeroy.

According to a news release sent on behalf of Wood and the Major Crimes Task Force, the search warrant for the residence came after a “lengthy investigation” into alleged drug trafficking of both reported heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

The news release further states entry was made into the residence by the Major Crimes Task Force with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and multiple subjects were detained at that time. Upon searching the residence Task Force Agents reportedly located “a large quantity of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and cash as well as drug paraphernalia, digital scales, plastic baggies, syringes, and other drug abuse instruments,” according to the news release.

Taken into custody at the scene were Kimberly D. Haley, 43, of Pomeroy, and Cory W. Stewart, 40, also of Pomeroy. According to the news release, Both Haley and Stewart have been charge with:

Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree;

Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree;

Possession of Methamphetamine, felony of the fifth degree;

Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Both subjects were transported to the Middleport Jail to await arraignment in Meigs County Court, according to the news release.

A 6 year-old child was also reportedly found to be inside of the residence at the time of the search warrant. The child was released to a family member from the scene and the Task Force is currently following up with Meigs County Children’s Services regarding the welfare of the child, further stated the news release.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Haley https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_PR-Haley-A-.jpg Haley Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy Stewart https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_PR-Stewart-A-.jpg Stewart Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_The-Sentinel-2.jpg Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy