Project RISE focusing on student internships

Project RISE, a program under the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center (ESC), is aiming to raise money to fund student internships for this summer.

According to Beth Lanning, Career Pathway Specialist for ESC, the goal of the fundraiser is to raise $10,000, which will give 20 high school students $500 each as a stipend for their summer internships.

Lanning said Project RISE will work with local businesses to host students to in Athens, Meigs and Perry counties. Any student in Meigs or Athens counties, or Miller High School in Perry County, will be eligible for the internship and stipend.

“Students participating in Project RISE internships are tomorrow’s workforce,” Lanning said. “Internships help provide a foundation for work ethics, on-the-job skills, clarification about career goals and interests, as well as inspiring confidence and efficacy.”

Lanning said internships have a “lifetime impact” on students and also has a positive impact on the community.

Lanning said schools can also benefit from the internship program because they provide a qualifying experience for the Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal.

By completing the internship, Lanning said students will gain a mentor, evaluate their chosen career path, and learn of resources in their rural Appalachian community.

“A tendency exists for students to feel that relocating to a more urban area will offer them better career opportunities, and it is understandable that this is their perception,” Lanning said. “Providing opportunities locally for students to engage with businesses and professionals in their communities offers them a way to see possibilities of how they might both have successful careers and continue to invest in and live in the communities they call home.”

To donate to Project RISE, checks or money orders can be mailed to Athens-Meigs ESC, in care of “Project Rise” at 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey, OH 45719.

“Every dollar counts,” Lanning said. “If you can donate $5 or $500, we would deeply appreciate it.”

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

