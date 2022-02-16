Middleport talks fireworks, playground equipment

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council met in regular session earlier this week, discussing Fourth of July fireworks, playground equipment and other agenda items.

Council met at village hall with Mayor Fred Hoffman presiding. Present were the following: Council members Shawn Arnott, Brian Conde, Larry Byer, Matt Lyons, Ben Reed and Susan Page. Also present were Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Village Administrator Joe Woodall, Police Chief Mony Wood, and Village Attorney Richard Hedges, along with visitors Bill Lambert and Mary Wise. Opening prayer was given by Rev. Mark Morrow followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Minutes of the January 24 meeting were approved unanimously, along with the payment of current bills, the finance report, and the income tax report.

According to a news release submitted by Mayor Hoffman concerning the meeting, Mony Wood introduced Patrolman Jerry Darst and his dog and requested that council consider the use of the K9 for work with the police in Middleport. Wood stated that the dog was certified and was owned by Patrolman Darst. He stated this would not cost the village anything as it is the personal dog of Patrolman Darst and he would take care of the cost of caring for the dog as he already does. He stated we already have a patrol car equipped for its use and felt this would be a “good deal” for the village. Darst discussed the dog with council members and said that he was very well behaved and was friendly and could be taken anywhere. He took the dog around the room to introduce him. After a short discussion in which council voiced their support, it was agreed that Hedges would prepare a contract for use of the dog.

Mayor Hoffman thanked Conde for his work in getting the fireworks show set up this year, and that a contract had been signed for the $10,000 display which could be added to if more funds become available. He stated that in addition to the $1,000 donated by the village, an additional $2,000 had been received and this was used towards the down payment on the fireworks. The mayor stated that Wise, Wilbur Stivers, and Conde were on the committee who will be organizing the event and raising funds for the project. The mayor stated that he had been asked by Mayor Anderson of Pomeroy if Middleport would be interested in going together with Pomeroy and Mason for the fireworks display. Hoffman said that he had told Anderson that “we were already committed to doing our own this year but that he thought Pomeroy and Mason would be good to go together since they are right across from each other.” Conde stated he had been approached by Pomeroy about a combined fireworks between the three towns and felt that “we should meet with them to discuss the idea.” After a lengthy discussion, which included Wise, it was decided to proceed as planned and maybe discuss the idea next year before any plans had been made.

The mayor stated that he had been discussing the Salisbury Township fire contract with Chief Darst, Mayor Anderson of Pomeroy and Pomeroy Fire Chief Derrick Miller for the past several weeks and that Pomeroy council has approved a contract “just like ours.” The only difference is the split 65% Pomeroy 35% Middleport. Figures are based on the number of runs. Previous split was 75-25. Hoffman stated he had discussed the proposed contract with Fire Chief Jeff Darst and he is agreeable with this contract. After a short discussion, the contract was approved.

Mayor Hoffman stated the village’s second paving application which was submitted through Small Government was not funded. Out of the total of 10 projects submitted, nine of them were water/sewer projects. “It is very difficult to get enough points on paving projects to get them funded,” stated the news release. The Middleport score was 60 and cutoff was 63.

The mayor stated that “in order to make our paving application this year more competitive that he had invited Rutland, Racine, and Pomeroy to file a cooperative application with Middleport and Syracuse, and that it appeared all these communities were interested.” He stated that if this actually happened, all communities would be responsible for their local match of 26% of their own project total. He also stated that if 26% match was not used that scores are not high enough to be competitive and that it was also imperative that a good rating be obtained from the county review committee in order to be funded.

The mayor stated that Ord. 143-44 establishing a Community Reinvestment Area was on the agenda for its final reading that night and suggested that the ordinance take effect on April 1 which would give time to get the procedures set up. He said he had given council members information on the two committees which will have to be formed and that Council has several appointments to make on these. Also he stated that the approved ordinance also needs to be sent to the Director of the Ohio Department of Development. Mike Hendrickson would be responsible for preparing the necessary applications for individuals. After a short discussion, council approved the final reading with an effective date of April 1.

Hoffman stated that he and Conde had attend the recent Land Bank meeting and that he felt this had been “a very productive meeting” and that he felt things were beginning to happen that will be beneficial to everyone. He stated that Hendrickson had prepared a demolition list of 17 already condemned structures and had obtained estimates for their removal. He stated this list with a cost of $280,000 was submitted to the Land Bank for their consideration. Conde stated that he also felt it was a good meeting and that Hendrickson had done a great job in making Middleport prepared for this program.

The mayor stated that back in May – June of 2021 when the police raises were given, he had suggested that raises also be considered for Public Works employees. He said that this has not been discussed since then and felt that this should be give consideration at a future meeting. He stated that “our Public Works Department has not had department-wide raises since an employee retired a year or so ago and this salary was used for raises.” Woodall agreed that Public Works employees should be considered for pay raises as soon as possible.

Hoffman asked council if there was any objection to selling the property along Race Street and No. Third where the old village hall used to be. He stated that he and Conde had been discussing a possible sale with individuals who are interested and would use the property. It was pointed out by the mayor, after consultation with Hedges, that if this were to happen, the property would need to be advertised for bids. Council members were agreeable to proceed toward this goal. Woodall stated that the water tap which was there was scheduled to be abandoned in the ongoing water project. It was decided that a water tap should be put there in case it may be needed in the future.

Wood presented recommendation to set the jail rates at $66 per day with reserved beds set at $64 per day. After a short discussion, this was unanimously approved by council. It was pointed out that this was an increase of $1 per day.

Woodall discussed the progress being made on the water project and other activities in the community. He felt the water project was “moving along well” with several crews working in several areas of town and thct concreting the areas that were dug up would start very soon. He stated that he was “very pleased with the contractor and they were very cooperative in doing anything that was asked of them.” He stated that a lot of his time was being spent on the water project and that he appreciated the assistance being provided by the other two supervisors in the village.

Conde inquired about the earthen backstop being considered at the archery range and Woodall said that spoils from the water project could not be used but there were dirt piles at the marina that could be used for this whenever the time was available to do the project. Woodall also stated he had an additional 40 tons of salt on order which hopefully will carry the village through to next year. Lyons inquired about possible improvements to the salt shack and potential improvements were briefly discussed.

Lambert said he had been looking into ways that might be advantageous for the village to look into on salt purchases. He presented a copy of a state contract which could be used by the village to purchase salt at the state bid price with a guarantee of delivery. Council and the mayor thanked Lambert and indicated it would be investigated.

Wood requested an executive session to discuss with council and Hedges “pending litigation against the village.” Council returned from executive session with no actions taken on the issue.

Conde stated he had been working on the project to provide a piece of playground equipment for the park. He stated this piece of equipment was on sale and the village could get the equipment shipped and installed for approximately $40,500, which was about $5,500 over the amount that was previously approved by council from ARPA funds. After a brief discussion, it was agreed that this was the best way to go and that it would be “much better and safer to have the equipment professionally installed.” Council unanimously agreed to allocate an additional $5,500 from ARPA funds for the project. Conde stated that he was still waiting to hear from Penny Mullen on design of the handicap-accessible park at village hall.

Lyons inquired about the truck which had been on order for some time. Baker stated the village had been notified that the truck had been built. The mayor stated that he had been told they were waiting for computer chips needed for the vehicle.

Council adjourned with the next regular meeting scheduled for February 28 at 7 p.m.

Information submitted by Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman.

Pictured is a rendering of a piece of playground equipment which is scheduled to arrive in Middleport this summer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.17-Middleport-Park.jpg Pictured is a rendering of a piece of playground equipment which is scheduled to arrive in Middleport this summer. Village of Middleport | Courtesy