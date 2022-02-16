Primary ‘22 update

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office recently released the list of statewide candidates who met the February 2nd filing deadline to run in the 2022 primary election.
According to a news release on the Secretary’s webiste, the candidate filings — petitions requiring the signatures of a prescribed number of registered voters — will now be sent to the county boards of elections for signature verification. If a candidate’s filing meets the statutory requirements, the candidate will then be certified to be placed on the May 3rd primary election ballot. A directive from the Secretary of State was to soon be sent to the county boards informing them of their deadline to verify the petition signatures.
Ohio Senate and House candidates do not file with the Secretary of State, but instead filed with the board of elections in the most populous county in the contested district.
The following candidates filed petitions with the Secretary of State’s office by the filing deadline:
U.S. Senate
Republican: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance
Democrat: Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley
Ohio Governor
Republican: Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci
Democrat: John Cranley, Nan Whaley
Ohio Attorney General
Republican: Dave Yost
Democrat: Jeff Crossman
Ohio Auditor
Republican: Keith Faber
Democrat: Taylor Sappington
Ohio Secretary of State
Republican: John Adams, Frank LaRose, Terpsehore Maras
Democrat: Chelsea Clark
Ohio Treasurer
Republican: Robert Sprague
Democrat: Scott Schertzer
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice
Republican: Sharon Kennedy
Democrat: Jennifer Brunner
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Republican: Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer
Democrat: Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas.