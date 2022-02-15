COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled across county

POMEROY — COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered across Meigs County starting this Friday.

Mobile Clinics are scheduled for Racine, Middleport, Reedsville and Portland in the coming weeks.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Star Mill Park, 716 5th Street, Racine;

Friday, Feb. 25

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Blakeslee Center, 100 Blakeslee Drive, Middleport;

Friday, March 4

10 a.m. – 2 p.m at Coolspot Country Market, 41670 Ohio Route 7, Reedsville;

Friday, March 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Roadside Hot Spot, 53160 Nu Beginning Road, Portland.

According to information from organizers, first and second doses as well as boosters will be available at the scheduled clinics. Vaccines are available for anyone age 12 and older. In addition there will be other childhood vaccines available. Walk-ins are welcome. There is no charge for the vaccine.

Partnering to promote the clinics are Ohio University’s Community Health Programs at its Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Meigs County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health.

For clinic questions call OU’s Community Health Programs at 740-593-2432. Register at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_QR-code.jpg