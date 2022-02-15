Meigs BOE approves personnel, donations

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last week to approve donations and personnel.

Present during the meeting were board members Heather Hawley, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser and Ryan Mahr.

In the treasurer’s report, the board accepted more donations in memory of Philip R. Harrison to purchase new scoreboards.

The board also approved a donation from Home National Bank for HNB Night (Meigs vs Nelsonville) and deposit into the MHS Athletic Fund.

The board approved the following personnel matters: transfer of Tara Reynolds from four hour cook to full-time cook at Meigs High School, retroactive to Jan. 31; transfer of Shirley Miller from four hour cook to full-time cook at Meigs High School, retroactive to Jan. 31; and Abbygale Watson as an after-school instructor at Meigs Elementary School under the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, retroactive to Jan. 11.

The board accepted the resignation of Rebecca Zuspan, Long-Term Substitute Teacher, effective Jan. 31, 2022.

The following were approved as Assistant Track and Field Coaches for the 2022 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Laura Pullins, Meigs High School; Dylan Haynes, Meigs High School; Michael Kennedy, Meigs Middle School; and Heath Hudson, Meigs Middle School.

Jarrett Otworth was hired as a bus driver for the 2021-22 school year, retroactive to Feb. 7, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Jessica King was hired as a Substitute Bus Driver for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Michael O’Neil was hired as a Substitute Custodian for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board accepted the resignation of Ashlee Love, Secretary to the Superintendent, effective Feb. 25.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.