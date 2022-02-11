Search warrant executed, four arrested

LETART TOWNSHIP — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports that in the late night-time hours of Wednesday, Feb. 9, the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 22000-block of Bucktown Road in Letart Township after an ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking at the residence.

The Major Crimes Task Force previously executed two other search warrants at the same residence on Aug. 15 and Oct. 29, 2021, however, alleged “drug trafficking” has reportedly “continued at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s press release.

The execution of the search warrant was conducted by the Major Crimes Task Force.

According to the news release, once entry was made into the residence, task force agents located a “large amount” of suspected heroin, prescription drugs, cash, alleged drug abuse instruments, and a loaded handgun.

Taken into custody at the scene was Darnell Evans, A.K.A. “Frankie,” 19, of Dayton. Evans was reportedly transported to the Middleport Jail awaiting his arraignment in Meigs County Court on charges of Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree and Possession of Drugs, also a felony of the second degree.

Also arrested at the scene were Mark Compson, 61, of Racine; Shawn Carmichael, 34, of Racine; and Terri Carmichael, 64, of Racine. According to the news release, all three suspects were charged with Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree. They are all currently being housed at the Middleport Jail.

It is the intent of the Major Crimes Task Force and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley to file for forfeiture of the residence in the 22000-block of Bucktown Road, Racine, due to the alleged “continued drug trafficking occurring at the residence,” according to the news release.

Sheriff Keith Wood would like to thank his deputies, Major Crimes Task Force, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Police Department, Syracuse Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, and Meigs County EMS “for their hard work and assistance at the scene.”

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office’s.

Information submitted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_PR-Evans.jpg Evans Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy Mark Compson https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_PR-Compson.jpg Mark Compson Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy Carmichael https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_PR-SCar.jpg Carmichael Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy Carmichael https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_PR-TCar.jpg Carmichael Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a residence on Bucktown Road where a search warrant was executed on Wednesday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_2.12-Residence.jpg The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a residence on Bucktown Road where a search warrant was executed on Wednesday. Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy