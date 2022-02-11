Taking the tour

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — As Brad Smith moves through his second month as the new president of Marshall University, he continues to make his way around the Marshall community, including a visit to the Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) campus in Point Pleasant, W.Va. on Thursday evening.

While Marshall has around a dozen approved locations where students are able to earn at least 50% of a specific degree or certificate, MOVC is only one of two branch campuses operated by the university, according to the university’s website.

Smith is Marshall’s 38th president, taking over after Jerome Gilbert resigned.

MOVC Interim Director Sheila Fields took Smith on a tour of the facility — showcasing the classrooms, teaching staff, nursing labs, study center and other offerings at the Point Pleasant location.

During the tour, Smith spoke with nursing instructors Deanna Pope and Debra Greene about the hands-on work done in the classroom at MOVC, as well as the nursing shortage and changes in the medical field across the nation.

Smith was eager to learn more about the programs and what the facility had to offer.

“You have answers for me,” Smith said. “I can’t wait, take me on a tour, show me how we’re going to solve this problem [nursing shortage].”

Smith was presented with a welcome from representative Michael Browning with Senator Joe Manchin’s office, spoke with former director Homer Preece — who recently retired from MOVC — county representatives, teachers and school administration, as well as others from the community who attended the reception.

Smith visits MOVC

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

