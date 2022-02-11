Governors DeWine, Newsom place Super Bowl wager

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and California Governor Gavin Newsom have placed a friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams, according to a news release from DeWine’s office.

“Fran and I are so excited by the Bengals’ thrilling playoff run and Super Bowl appearance,” said Gov. DeWine. “This friendly bet highlights some of Cincinnati’s most iconic foods and restaurants that everyone across Ohio and across the U.S.A. should know about and enjoy!”

Governor DeWine has bet an assortment of Cincinnati food products including:

Steaks and seasoning from Jeff Ruby’s https://www.jeffruby.com/;

Ribs from the Montgomery Inn https://www.montgomeryinn.com/;

Goetta and bratwurst from Queen City Sausage https://www.queencitysausage.com/;

Potato Chips from Grippo’s https://www.grippos.com/;

Chocolates from Maverick Chocolate Company, which has two locations in Cincinnati including in the historic Findlay Market https://maverickchocolate.com/ https://www.findlaymarket.org/.

In addition, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will send her Bengals Buckeye Brownies if the wager is paid out.

Governor Newsom has in turn wagered “some of California’s world class agricultural offerings” for a Bengals win.