3 deaths, 128 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were three additional deaths, as well as 128 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 55 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 17 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported three additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Two of those individuals were in the 71-plus age range and one was in the 61-70 age range. DHHR also reported 56 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 7,077 total cases (55 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 378 hospitalizations and 105 deaths. Of the 7,077 cases, 6,044 (99 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,406 cases (16 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,149 cases (5 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,032 cases (6 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,048 cases (7 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 932 cases (7 new), 62 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 749 cases (10 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

70-79 — 460 cases (3 new), 97 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 301 cases (1 new) , 66 hospitalizations, 38 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,806 (46.18 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,636 (42.25 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,347 total cases (17 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 215 hospitalizations and 76 deaths. Of the 4,330cases, 3,822 (91 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 851 cases (1 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 631 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 579 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 640 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 607 cases (5 new), 34 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 518 cases (2 new), 55 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 324 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 197 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,455 (45.64 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,494 (41.45 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 6,153 cases (56 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,655 confirmed cases, 498 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 85 deaths (3 new). DHHR reports there are currently 168 active cases and 5,900 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 124 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 301 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 318 cases

16-20 — 439 cases

21-25 — 511 cases (5 new)

26-30 — 568 cases (5 new)

31-40 — 1,033 cases (4 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 945 cases (7 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 794 cases (11 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 599 cases (5 new), 16 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 521 cases (8 new), 52 deaths (2 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,266 (77 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,523 (15 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 743;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 68 (2 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6 (1 new).

A total of 11,899 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,005 fully vaccinated or 37.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesdayfrom ODH, there have been 4,271 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 8,675), 318 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 312), 46 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 27) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 159) with 34,592 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,186,078 (61.48 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,624,702 (56.67 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 18,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 924;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 60,616;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,812.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 468,391 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,266 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 72,435 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 558 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,939 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 39 since the last update. There are 8,339 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 14.43 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.29 percent.

Statewide, 1,108,034 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 53.3 percent of the population, 955,153 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_covid-6.jpg

3 deaths, 128 new cases reported

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.