Pomeroy to fill vacant council seat

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council met Monday evening to discuss the vacant council seat and hear reports from the previous year.

Present during the meeting were council members Phil Ohlinger, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Hennessy and Nick Michael. Mayor Don Anderson and Fiscal Officer Ben See were also present.

Mayor Anderson said he spoke to village resident Maureen Burns about the vacant seat on council, due to lack of candidates in the last election. Anderson said he offered the seat to Burns and she accepted. Burns is expected to be sworn into council at the beginning of March.

During the meeting, council heard from Fire Chief Derek Miller, who gave a 2021 year end report and discussed the upcoming anniversary for the department. Miller said this year will be the 175th anniversary of the Pomeroy Fire Department. In celebration, the department will be hosting a banquet at the end of April. Council approved to allow the department to spend $1,800 to have the dinner catered.

Miller told council the department had 195 calls in 2021, including fires, rescues and mutual aid.

Council approved the department to accept grant funding to pay 50 percent of the brush truck repairs, which will include body work to extend the life of the vehicle, according to Miller.

From the police department, Chief Chris Pitchford said the department had approximately 1,300 calls in 2021. Pitchford said the department is still “looking for manpower.”

Council approved to purchase a new vehicle for the code enforcement officer. The cost of the vehicle and detailing is approximately $27,500.

Council approved to reappoint Adam Salisbury as the village solicitor.

During the meeting, the Big Bend Beardsmen spoke to council about community service projects they have completed.

The next meeting of the Pomeroy Village Council is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. The meeting is rescheduled from Presidents Day on Feb. 21.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/02/web1_The-Sentinel.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.