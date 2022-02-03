4 deaths, 156 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were four additional deaths, as well as 156 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 25 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported four additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Three individuals were in the 71-plus age group and one was in the 61-70 age group. DHHR also reported 79 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 6,917 total cases (52 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 374 hospitalizations (1 new) and 95 deaths. Of the 6,917 cases, 5,691 (63 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,370 cases (11 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,126 cases (11 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,010 cases (9 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,025 cases (2 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 909 cases (11 new), 61 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 732 cases (6 new), 68 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

70-79 — 449 cases (2 new), 95 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 296 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,792 (46.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,615 (42.18 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,264 total cases (25 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 213 hospitalizations (1 new) and 74 deaths. Of the 4,264 cases, 3,594 (46 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 837 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 618 cases (6 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 570 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 630 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 588 cases (6 new), 33 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 511 cases, 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 318 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 191 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,442 (45.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,476 (41.36 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 5,892 cases (79 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,408 confirmed cases, 484 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 82 deaths (4 new). DHHR reports there are currently 235 active cases and 5,575recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 114 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 289 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 313 cases (2 new)

16-20 — 432 cases (3 new)

21-25 — 492 cases (9 new)

26-30 — 539 cases (6 new)

31-40 — 980 cases (10 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 900 cases (12 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 760 cases (10 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 577 cases (11 new), 15 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 496 cases (9 new), 50 deaths (3 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,008 (75 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,344 (46 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 664 (20 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 65 (2 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 5 (1 new).

A total of 11,894 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,993 fully vaccinated or 37.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 5,737 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 15,953), 307 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 353), 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 148) with 33,537 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,176,196 (61.39 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,605,868 (56.51 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 26, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 17,996;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 872;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 58,688;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,618.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 455,201 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,291 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 68,741 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 533 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,829 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 15 since the last update. There are 11,057 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 15.62 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.15 percent.

Statewide, 1,105,643 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.7 percent of the population). A total of 53.1 percent of the population, 952,457 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

