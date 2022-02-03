Southern BOE approves personnel

RACINE —The Southern Local Board of Education met for a special meeting last week to approve personnel matters.

Present during the meeting were members Denny Evans, Alex Hawley, Brenda Johnson, Ashli Peterman, and Tom Woods.

Beth Bay was hired for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year as Assistant Federal Programs Director and on a two-year contract starting (222 day) as Administrative Assistant/Federal Programs Director. Hiring is contingent upon meeting all the administrative requirements for the position and pay is according to the adopted administrative pay scale.

The Board approved hiring the following individuals on a supplemental contract for the 2021-22 school year, hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position and supplemental is in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement: Head Baseball Coach – Kyle Wickline; Assistant Baseball Coach– Mike Vance; Assistant Baseball Coach– Colton Parker; and Assistant Softball Coach– Keri Smith

The Board approved hiring Bryan Swann as the head softball coach on a supplemental contract for the 2021-22 school year, hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position and supplemental is in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement. Board member Peterman voted “no” for the motion.

The Board approved the following positions for the 3rd grade reading guarantee from Feb. 7- March 24: Teachers (2) – 25 days for two hours per day – rate of pay $30.00 per hour; Aide (1) – 25 days for 2.5 hours per day – rate of pay $12.00 per hour; and Bus Drivers (2) – 25 days for 1.5 hours per day – rate of pay $17.50 per hour.

The next regular meeting for the Southern Local Board of Education is set for Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

(Editor’s note: All motions were unanimous unless otherwise noted.)