1 death, 143 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’ update, there was one additional death, as well as 143 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 58 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 23 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported the additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 51-60 age range. DHHR also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 6,865 total cases (58 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 373 hospitalizations (5 new) and 95 deaths. Of the 6,865 cases, 5,628 (113 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,359 cases (18 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,115 cases (1 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,001 cases (4 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,023 cases (9 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 898 cases (10 new), 61 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 726 cases (7 new), 67 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

70-79 — 447 cases (5 new), 95 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

80-plus — 296 cases (4 new), 65 hospitalizations (2 new), 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,790 (46.11 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,605 (42.15 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,239 total cases (23 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 212 hospitalizations (1 new) and 74 deaths. Of the 4,239 cases, 3,548 (47 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 833 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 612 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 567 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 625 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 582 cases (3 new), 33 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 511 cases (4 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 318 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 191 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,439 (45.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,472 (41.35 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 5,813 cases (62 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,335 confirmed cases, 478 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 78 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 247 active cases and 5,488 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 111 cases

5-11 — 285 cases (3 new)

12-15 — 311 cases

16-20 — 429 cases (3 new)

21-25 — 483 cases (5 new)

26-30 — 533 cases (5 new)

31-40 — 970 cases (11 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 888 cases (11 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 750 cases (8 new), 12 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 566 cases (9 new), 14 deaths

71+ — 487 cases (6 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,933 (61 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,289 (46 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 644 (15 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 63 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,903 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,992 fully vaccinated or 37.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 8,601 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 16,597), 369 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 358), 32 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 148) with 33,537 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,173,109 (61.37 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,599,868 (56.46 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 26, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 17,996;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 872;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 58,688;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,618.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 451,910 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,988 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 67,676 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 532 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,814 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 36 since the last update. There are 11,491 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 17.79 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.12 percent.

Statewide, 1,105,118 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.7 percent of the population). A total of 53.1 percent of the population, 951,875 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

