187 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 187 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 63 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 30 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 94 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 6,668 total cases (63 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 361 hospitalizations and 94 deaths. Of the 6,668 cases, 5,370 (48 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,311 cases (16 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,102 cases (5 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 974 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 993 cases (11 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 865 cases (12 new), 59 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 709 cases (9 new), 65 hospitalization, 12 deaths

70-79 — 433 cases (2 new), 92 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 281 cases (3 new), 62 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,764 (46.03 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,570 (42.03 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,145 total cases (30 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 210 hospitalizations and 74 deaths. Of the 4,145 cases, 3,394 (18 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 817 cases (10 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 596 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 554 cases (6 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 608 cases (6 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 567 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 500 cases (2 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 313 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 190 cases, 29 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,422 (45.5 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,444 (41.22 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 5,541 cases (94 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,113 confirmed cases, 428 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 77 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 304 active cases and 5,112 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 105 cases (1 new)

5-11 — 277 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 308 cases (2 new)

16-20 — 410 cases (3 new)

21-25 — 455 cases (9 new)

26-30 — 497 cases (18 new)

31-40 — 898 cases (21 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 845 cases (19 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 725 cases (8 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 547 cases (8 new), 14 deaths

71+ — 465 cases (3 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,667 (91 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,124 (79 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 543 (12 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 62 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,884 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,965 fully vaccinated or 37.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There is one confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 9,440 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 19,552), 303 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 369), 30 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and 582 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 143) with 33,071 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,159,027 (61.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,577,601 (56.27 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 438,889 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,668 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 63,452 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 522 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,743 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 46 since the last update. There are 17,098 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 17.63 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.97 percent.

Statewide, 1,103,028 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.5 percent of the population). A total of 53.0 percent of the population, 949,417 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_covid-20.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.