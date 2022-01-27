Commissioners hold organizational, business meetings

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met earlier this month for regular business meetings to approve contracts, appointments and appropriations.

On Jan. 1, commissioners met for the annual organizational meeting, followed by a regular business meeting.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice Present Tim Ihle, Member Shannon Miller and Clerk Tonya Edwards.

Ihle made a motion to nominate Will as President. Will made a motion to nominate Miller as Vice President. These motions were approved.

Commissioners appointed county employees as follows: DJFS Director: Chris Shank; EMS Director: Robbie Jacks; EMA Director: Jamie Jones; Apiary Inspector: Ed Newman; Meigs Water and Sewer: Dave Davis; Dog Warden: Coleen Murphy Smith; Maintenance: Shannon Spaun; Maintenance: Ronnie Casto; Maintenance: Mariah Hess; Economic Development Director: Parry Varnadoe; Plat Map: Dan Nease; Plat Map: Rodney Graves; and Clerk: Tonya Edwards.

The weekly commission meetings will be held on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

The approved county holidays are: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day; Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4th, after noon on Aug. 18 for the Meigs County Fair, Labor Day, Columbus Day, half day for the general election in November, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Monday after Christmas, and the day after New Year’s Day 2023.

Celestia Hendrix was hired for the Benefit Bridge Program sponsored by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Commissioners approved to sign the Highway Department Force account resolution for construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance and repair of Meigs County roads, bridges and culverts.

Commissioners approved to contact Jim Thomas with BDT to draw up plans to redo the front and in between the building of the annex.

The clerk was authorized to advertise in the local newspaper the public viewing for February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. and the hearing at 10:10 a.m. at the Commissioners office.

During the Jan. 13 meeting, commissioners approved the Workforce Development Board.

Commissioners approved to reappointment Tracy Clark, Swisher and Lohse; Brent Patterson, Ohio University; and Jennifer Chapman-Kleski; Kleski Environmental Services to the Workforce Development Board.

Commissioners approved the Crawford housing agreement for $65 per day, which is the same as last year, for the sheriff’s office.

Commissioners applied for funds in the amount of $500,00 to be used toward the Square One GJM total project cost and remaining $49,000 will be used for administration funding.

Scott Hill, Village of Racine Mayor, asked that the commissioners assist with the engineering cost of $43,000. He would also like to have some assistance with the ball fields project he has coming up. The commissioners stated they would review projects that are going on and would see if they could assist in any way.

Commissioners met again on Jan. 20 to approve agenda items and contracts.

Commissioners approved appropriations for the engineer’s office, prosecutor’s office and transfers for the soil and water conservation district.

A contract between the department of jobs and family services and Tennant Lawn Care was approved for snow removal.

Commissioners entered into a contract with Tri County Towers up to a cost of $200,000 for a radio tower.

After an executive session, Theresa Lavender was hired as the new director of Meigs DJFS starting April 8, when Director Chris Shank retires. Miller and Will voted for the motion while Ihle voted against it.

Commissioners also met this week, on Jan. 27. More on this meeting in an upcoming edition.

Appointments, contracts approved