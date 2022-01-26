217 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 217 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 113 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 57 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 6,543 total cases (113 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 361 hospitalizations and 94 deaths. Of the 6,543 cases, 5,275 (55 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,279 cases (16 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,083 cases (25 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 959 cases (11 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 981 cases (17 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 843 cases (13 new), 59 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 693 cases (12 new), 65 hospitalization, 12 deaths

70-79 — 429 cases (8 new), 92 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 276 cases (11 new), 62 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,749 (45.99 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,554 (41.99 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,074 total cases (57 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 210 hospitalizations (1 new) and 74 deaths. Of the 4,017 cases, 3,320 (28 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 800 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 586 cases (5 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 544 cases (12 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 595 cases (6 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 560 cases (17 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 9 deaths

60-69 — 492 cases (4 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 309 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 188 cases (4 new), 29 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,410 (45.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,427 (41.14 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 5,369 cases (47 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,955 confirmed cases, 414 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 287 active cases and 5,006 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 102 cases

5-11 — 270 cases

12-15 — 298 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 409 cases (3 new)

21-25 — 437 cases (4 new)

26-30 — 476 cases (3 new)

31-40 — 869 cases (8 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 814 cases (8 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 701 cases (10 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 534 cases (7 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 459 cases (3 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,504 (47 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,992 (30 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 512 (17 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,871 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,952 fully vaccinated or 37.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 25 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There is one confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 20,752 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 20,383), 546 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 376), 40 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 134) with 32,489 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,150,753 (61.17 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,565,771 (55.17 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 429,016 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,003 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 60,535 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 506 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,674 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 24 since the last update. There are 18,149 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 22.01 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.85 percent.

Statewide, 1,101,717 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.5 percent of the population). A total of 52.9 percent of the population, 948,218 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_covid-18.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.