3 deaths, 97 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were three additional deaths, as well as 97 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Those individuals were each in the 40-49, 70-79, and 80+ age ranges. ODH also reported 42 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported eight new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 6,430 total cases (42 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 361 hospitalizations and 94 deaths (3 new). Of the 6,430 cases, 5,220 (61 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,263 cases (10 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,058 cases (6 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 948 cases (7 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 964 cases (6 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 830 cases (8 new), 59 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 681 cases (4 new), 65 hospitalization, 12 deaths

70-79 — 421 cases, 92 hospitalizations, 22 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 265 cases (1 new), 62 hospitalizations, 36 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,743 (45.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,545 (41.96 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 4,017 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 209 hospitalizations and 74 deaths. Of the 4,017 cases, 3,320 (28 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 792 cases (1 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 581 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 532 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 589 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 543 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 488 cases (2 new), 53 hospitalizations (1 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 308 cases, 50 hospitalizations (1 new), 27 deaths

80-plus — 184 cases, 29 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,401 (45.40 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,420 (41.11 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 5,322 cases (47 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,910 confirmed cases, 404 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 301 active cases and 4,945 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 103 cases (3 fewer)

5-11 — 270 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 297 cases (3 new)

16-20 — 406 cases

21-25 — 433 cases (2 new)

26-30 — 473 cases (1 new)

31-40 — 861 cases (16 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 806 cases (10 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 691 cases (7 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 527 cases (3 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 456 cases (4 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,457 (46 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,962 (35 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 495 (11 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,845 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,927 fully vaccinated or 37.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 25 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There is one confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 4,163 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 20,335), 565 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 378), 45 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and 502 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 134) with 32,489 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,145,161 (61.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,557,321 (55.10 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 425,013 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,748 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 59,363 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 503 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,650 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with five since the last update. There are 19,277 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 24.27 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.80 percent.

Statewide, 1,101,223 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.4 percent of the population). A total of 52.9 percent of the population, 947,701 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

