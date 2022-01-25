Gov. DeWine announces MARCS Grant recipients

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced the recipients of the 2022 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 212 fire departments in 57 counties throughout Ohio — this includes several in both Meigs and Gallia counties.

“We are dedicated to helping Ohio’s first responders by equipping them with state-of-the-art wireless digital communications,” Gov. DeWine said. “This grant will help our first responders save lives and be more effective in responding to everyday operations and emergency situations across the state.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident. MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant. Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, as well as departments that show they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the award. The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 residents or less and up to $50,000 per department is available through this grant. This funding cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $8.5 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding.

“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”

The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. There are currently over 120,000 voice units and over 1,800 mobile data units on the MARCS system with over 2,800 local, state, and federal agencies statewide.

The complete list of the 212 fire departments in 57 Ohio counties receiving MARCS Grants funding is available on the State Fire Marshal website.

Appearing below are departments from both Meigs and Gallia counties which received the grant funding. (OVP Editor’s note: Amount listed is the Fiscal Year 22 Total MARCS Grant Award only.)

Meigs County

Bashan Volunteer Fire Department — $10,914.90;

Chester Volunteer Fire Department — $12,871.25;

Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department — $13,750.65;

Middleport Fire Department — $120;

Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department — $9,870.40;

Racine Volunteer Fire Department — $28,579.65;

Rutland Fire Department — $21,667.80.

Gallia County

Centerville Fire Department — $16,373.85;

Crown City Fire Department — $43,183.38;

District Two Volunteer Fire Department — $50,000;

Gallipolis Volunteer Fire Department — $46,296.75;

Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department — $47,691.75;

Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department — $49,985.57;

Rio Grande Fire Department — $43,299.96;

Springfield Township Fire Department — $47,457.53;

Vinton Volunteer Fire Department — $49,969.07.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_The-Sentinel-7.jpg The Rutland Fire Department is one of seven departments in Meigs County to receive MARCS Grant funding. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_12.3-Pomeroy-12.jpg The Rutland Fire Department is one of seven departments in Meigs County to receive MARCS Grant funding. OVP File Photo

Seven departments from Meigs to benefit