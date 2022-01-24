Lavender to lead Meigs DJFS

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs County Commissioners recently hired Theresa Lavender as the soon-to-be new director of the Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS).

Lavender started working for DJFS in 2001 in the workforce development department. She later moved to the program administrator position. At the beginning of 2021, Lavender took on the position as deputy director of programs and of the public transit.

Lavender will replace DJFS Director Chris Shank, who has been with the department for 31 years and worked as the director for the last 13 years. Shank recently turned in his letter of resignation, reportedly due to retirement, to the commissioners last week. His last day will be April 8. Until then, Lavender will work with Shank to help with the transition.

“I want to thank Director Shank for his leadership and his mentor-ship,” Lavender said. “I’m really appreciative of that.”

Lavender said she graduated from the University of Rio Grande in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She received her master’s degree in public administration from Ohio University in 2005.

As the director of DJFS, Lavender said she looks to continue with the mission and vision of the agency and helping the county.

In the role, Lavender will be the administrator over programs such as public assistance, child support, children services, adult protective services, childcare, early intervention workforce development, and public transportation.

“Good things are coming to the county and I’m glad to be a part of it,” she stated.

