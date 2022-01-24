Primary to include state, county offices

MEIGS COUNTY — There are several public offices set to be on the ballot for the primary election on May 3.

In Meigs County, voters will be voting for the following offices on either the Republican or Democratic ballots: State Representative (1 seat); Governor and Lieutenant Governor (1 seat); Attorney General (1 seat); Auditor of State (1 seat); Secretary of State (1 seat); Treasurer of State (1 seat); Judge of Court of Appeals-4th district (2 seats); Member of State Board of Education-8th district (1 seat); Chief Justice of Supreme Court (1 seat); Justice of Supreme Court (2 seats); County Commissioner (1 seat); County Auditor (1 seat); Central Committee-Democrat; and Central Committee-Republican.

The deadline to file for the election is Wednesday, Feb. 2. This deadline includes candidates’ petitions and levies. Petitions and levies will be certified by the Board of Elections on Feb. 14.

For voters, the deadline to register is April 4. The Meigs County Board of Election will be open until 9 p.m. on this day. Voters can also register online.

Early, in-person voting will begin on April 5 and continue through May 2, including one Saturday on April 30. All early voting will take place at the board of elections. The hour each day will be posted on the board’s website.

Voting on election day will be at specific poling locations throughout the county.

More specifics on candidates and levies once they are certified by the Board.

Candidate filing deadline Feb. 2

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

