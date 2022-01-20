Organizational meeting for Meigs Board of Ed

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last week for the annual organizational meeting and to approved agenda items.

Present during the meeting were members Roger Abbott, Heather Hawley, Barbara Musser, Tony Hawk and Ryan Mahr.

During the organizational meeting, Mahr and Hawley took the oath of office.

Hawley was elected at the president of the board and Abbott was elected at vice president of the board of education for the year.

The board approved meeting times of the second and fourth Wednesdays at the Central Office at 6:30 p.m.

Mahr was appointed as the Ohio School Boards legislative liaison for 2022.

Musser as Ohio School Boards student achievement liaison for 2022.

The board approved the standing authorizations so that the business of the district may be done expediently, as recommended by the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer.

The board appointed Bricker & Eckler LLP as Legal Counsel for the Meigs Local School District.

The board designated The Daily Sentinel and/or Ohio Auditor of State website and/or Meigs Local School District website as official resources for the publication of those notices required by law for the Meigs Local School District.

Following the organizational meeting, the board held the first regular meeting of the year.

The board approved the minutes from the previous meeting and financial reports for Dec. 2021. The board also approved issued credit cards, per board policy. The membership to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for 2022 and subscriptions was approved. The membership to the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund for 2022 was approved. The board also approved renewing membership in the Ohio Education Policy Institute for 2022.

A donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2171 in the amount of $1,000 was accepted for after school programming food. A donation in memory of Phillip R. Harrison to purchase new scoreboards was accepted.

The board purchased 155 iPads from Apple. The board also purchased 158 Lenovo Laptops from Quality Sales & Service, Inc. These purchases will be reimbursed at a later date via the Emergency Connectivity Funds.

The board accepted the resignations of Sharon Black, Meigs High School Cook, for retirement, Jamie Casey, Personal Assistant, and James Carnahan, Bus Driver.

The board hired the following for 2022: Kaitlyn Gilkey as Assistant Varsity Softball Coach; Steve Wood, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach; Shawn Arnott, Junior Varsity Baseball Coach; Eddie Fife, Volunteer Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach; Matt Finlaw, Volunteer Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach; Cole Arnott, Volunteer Assistant Junior Varsity Baseball Coach; Wes Smith, Volunteer Assistant Junior Varsity Baseball Coach; Jarrett Otworth, substitute bus driver, Destiny Mundy, substitute cook; Dan Thomas, Archery Coordinator; Michele Vanaman, substitute secretary

The board hired Kim Eads and Phyllis Johnson as assistant workers through the Meigs County Health Department Covid Grant for the 2021-2022 school year.

The payment to teachers for work done through the Ohio University Student Teacher program for the 2021-2022 school year was approved.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Central Office at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_The-Sentinel-4.jpg