Southern Board of Ed’s organizational meeting

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education met last week for the annual organizational meeting.

Present during the meeting were Denny Evans, Alex Hawley, Brenda Johnson, Ashley Peterman, and Tom Woods.

Evans was nominated for board president. The board unanimously approved the motion. Johnson was nominated for vice president of the board. The board unanimously approved the motion. Evans and Johnson both took the oath of office, which was administered by Treasurer Christi Hendrix.

Regular meeting dates were set for the board on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

The board authorized the treasurer to establish a board Member Service Fund not to exceed $5,000 for expenses incurred by board members in the performance of their duties for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The Treasurer’s Faithful Performance Bond was approved in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Insurance Agency. The Board President’s Bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Insurance Agency was approved.

The following standing authorizations were approved so business of the district may be done expediently, as recommended by the superintendent and treasurer for 2022: Secure advances from the County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district; Invest active and interim funds at the most productive interest rates when active or interim funds are available; Authorize the Treasurer of his designee to sign all payroll, general fund, permanent improvement funds, bond fund, bond retirement fund, federal funds, lunch fund and student activity funds checks during 2022; Superintendent to employ, by letter of intent, certified and non-certified employees, subject to board approval at the next regular or special meeting; Superintendent authorized to accept resignations which have been submitted by employees or volunteers; Superintendent authorized to approve professional meetings and other professional development; Superintendent authorized to approve volunteers;

Authorize administrative offices to purchase items such as certificates, plaques, and flowers etc. from the board service account; Approve the Superintendent/Treasurer as the district purchasing agent; Approve the Superintendent as the Title IX hearing officer; To authorize the Superintendent/Treasurer to utilize the legal services of an individual and/or group that best serves the needs of the district; To authorize the Treasurer to advance general funds to federal accounts; Approve participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund;To authorize the Treasurer to secure appropriate bonding as stipulated in board policy 8740; To authorize the Treasurer/CFO to revise appropriations at the fund level, as needed, and then submit the modifications and/or corrections to the Board for approval at the next possible Board meeting; Authorize the Treasurer to advertise for bids as specified by law;

Authorize the Treasurer to pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations as bills are received and after merchandise has been received in acceptable condition, services have been completed to satisfaction or based upon other requirements; Motion to discard or sell textbooks, library books, films/filmstrips, and equipment at all schools due to age, condition and/or beyond repair; Approve that the Board designate The Daily Sentinel as the official newspaper for the publication of those notices required by law for the Southern Local School District; Authorize the Superintendent to hire employees on a contingency basis pending receipt of their criminal history and temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations. Such employment to be presented for Board approval at the next regular meeting; Authorize the Superintendent or designee to administer all federal programs in compliance with local, state and federal regulations. (Required by state and federal regulations.)

The board appointed board members to the following committees: Legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board’s Association — Johnson; Delegate to the Ohio School Board’s Association Annual conference — Johnson; Alternate member to serve as legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board’s Association — Peterman; SLEA negotiations representative — Peterman; OAPSE management committee member — Evans; Negotiations committee member — Entire Board; Finance/Audit committee members — Johnson and Hawley.

