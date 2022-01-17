Snow event hits region

OHIO VALLEY — Winter arrived for Round Two on Sunday into Monday across the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Freezing rain and sleet turned into several inches of snow Sunday with gusty winds creating formidable drifts and hazardous driving conditions across the region. Many local residents were reporting seven inches of snow by Monday morning.

In Ohio, both Meigs and Gallia counties, as of Monday afternoon, were under a Level Two snow emergency as reported by their respective sheriff’s office which means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow; motorists should contact their employer about reporting to work as only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads; use extreme caution.

There are no snow levels reported in West Virginia but slick roads and hazardous driving conditions were noted in Mason County on Sunday and Monday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, W.Va., up the Ohio River, the area from northeast Kentucky to southeast Ohio and Western West Virginia saw six to 10 inches of snow fall during this weather event.

Across Mason County, observed snow totals were anywhere from five to nearly eight inches north of Point Pleasant and in Leon, according to NWS. There were five inches of snow reported early Monday morning in Middleport and 9.5 inches reported in the Forked Run State Park area, according to NWS. In Gallia County, Gallipolis City Park saw at least six inches of snow on Monday as additional accumulations fell across the region.

The NWS also warned on Monday that due to lingering cold temperatures, travel would remain difficult due to a refreeze of any moisture on untreated roads.

In addition, several school closings were already being announced as of Monday afternoon for Tuesday and included: Gallia Local, Gallipolis City, Eastern, Meigs, Southern.

In Mason County, Tuesday, Jan. 18 is a Non-traditional Instruction Day which means staff will not report, teachers will be available online and via email between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the NWS predicts a mostly cloudy day which eventually becomes sunny, with a high of near 40 and low of 29.

Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest of the week with a high of 43, followed by lows of 9 and 5 degrees, respectively, on Thursday and Friday.

Spring (March 20) is 61 days from today.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

