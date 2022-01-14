In step at Tournament of Roses Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — A Meigs County teenager recently performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., in the Music for All Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band.

James Sheets, son of Jared and Laura Sheets, is a junior at Athens High School and is a percussionist under band directors Aaron Backes and Brandon Lias.

James said he auditioned for the honor band two years ago, at the beginning of 2020 before the pandemic, but his chance in the band was postponed a year to 2022. With the BOA Honor Band, he played the cymbals.

James spent a week in California practicing for the band’s performance at the parade and working one-on-one with the band staff. During his time there, the band also performed at Disneyland.

“[It’s] probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” James said. “I know I said it was life changing, but it really was.”

According to its website, Pasadena hosted the 133rd annual Tournament of Roses Parade this year. Every year, the parade is on New Year’s Day beginning at 8 a.m. for a 5.5 mile route on Colorado Boulevard. This year’s theme was “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” The parade preceded this year’s 108th Rose Bowl where the Ohio State Buckeyes edged the Utah Utes, 48-45.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

