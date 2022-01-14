4 deaths, 196 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were four additional deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as 196 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths of individuals with one each in the 40-49 and 80-plus age range, respectively. ODH also reported 82 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported the death of an individual in the 70-79 age range, as well as 64 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported the death of an individual in the 51-60 age range. DHHR also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 5,694 total cases (82 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 350 hospitalizations and 89 deaths (2 new). Of the 5,694 cases, 4,960 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,094 cases (21 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —925 cases (13 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 802 cases (4 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 842 cases (11 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 763 cases (11 new), 58 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 626 cases (7 new), 61 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 397 cases (6 new), 89 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 245 cases (1 new), 61 hospitalizations, 35 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,685 (45.77 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,485 (41.75 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,598 total cases (64 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 71 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,598 cases, 3,156 (15 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 693 cases (14 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 511 cases (14 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 466 cases (13 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 529 cases (6 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 481 cases (4 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 450 cases (8 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 295 cases (5 new), 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 173 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,320 (45.04 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,352 (40.82 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 4,762 cases (50 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,412 confirmed cases, 350 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 74 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 151 active cases and 4,537 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 87 confirmed cases (4 new), 3 probable cases

5-11 — 225 confirmed cases (7 new), 18 probable cases (2 fewer)

12-15 — 245 confirmed cases (4 new), 25 probable cases

16-20 — 336 confirmed cases (4 new), 24 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 349 confirmed cases (5 new), 34 probable cases (2 new)

26-30 — 394 confirmed cases (7 new), 28 probable cases

31-40 — 680 confirmed cases (3 new), 54 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 654 confirmed cases (8 new), 45 probable cases, 3 deaths

51-60 — 587 confirmed cases (4 new), 48 probable cases (3 new), 11 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 457 confirmed cases (1 new), 34 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 398 confirmed cases (3 fewer), 37 probable cases, 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,921;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,543 (33 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 378 (16 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 60 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,778 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,879 fully vaccinated or 37.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 41,455 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 18,890), 472 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 348), 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and 487 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 105) with 30,922 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,092,901 (60.68 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,512,128 (55.71 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 12, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,053;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 761;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 53,699;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,209.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 377,735 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,061 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 44,989 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 473 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,516 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13 since the last update. There are 17,364 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 19.12 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.14 percent.

Statewide, 1,094,394 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.1 percent of the population). A total of 52.6 percent of the population, 942,475 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

