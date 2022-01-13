Commissioners approve public transport positions

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session on Dec. 30 to approve resolutions for public transport positions.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Commissioner Shannon Miller and Clerk, Tonya Edwards. Also present was Director of Job and Family Services (JFS) Chris Shank. Commissioner Tim Ihle was absent.

Commissioners approved a motion to accept the 2022 budget number of $6,687,830.36.

The yearly appropriations were presented at the meeting, reviewing the adjustments, additions, reductions and estimated revenues for each fund.

Commissioners approved to hire Kimberly Casci in the income maintenance department for JFS.

Dusty Smeeks was hired as a Public Transit Driver for JFS.

Commissioners approved a motion to transfer the following employees to the Public Transit Agency: Susan Buchanan, Shelly Caldwell, Andrew Vance and Ramond Johnson. Andrew Vance and Shelly Caldwell were transferred to dispatch for JFS.

It was approved to pay the National Association of Counties payment of $475.

The Meigs County Commissioners were scheduled to hold the annual re-organizational meeting on Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. The regular meeting was to follow.