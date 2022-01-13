115 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 115 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 5,612 total cases (43 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 350 hospitalizations (14 new) and 87 deaths. Of the 5,612 cases, 4,948 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,073 cases (7 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —912 cases (6 new), 20 hospitalizations (2 new), 1 death

30-39 — 798 cases (7 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 831 cases (10 new), 34 hospitalizations (1 new), 6 deaths

50-59 — 752 cases (4 new), 58 hospitalizations (2 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 619 cases (5 new), 61 hospitalizations (6 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 391 cases (2 new), 89 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

80-plus — 244 cases (2 new), 61 hospitalizations (2 new), 34 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,673 (45.72 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,481 (41.75 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,534 total cases (26 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 70 deaths. Of the 3,534 cases, 3,156 (9 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 679 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 497 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 453 cases (6 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 523 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 477 cases (5 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 442 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 290 cases (3 new), 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 173 cases (4 new), 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,311 (45.0 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,349 (40.81 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 4,712 cases (46 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,368 confirmed cases, 344 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 73 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 119 active cases and 4,520 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 83 confirmed cases (4 new), 3 probable cases (1 fewer)

5-11 — 218 confirmed cases (4 new), 20 probable cases (3 fewer)

12-15 — 241 confirmed cases, 25 probable cases

16-20 — 332 confirmed cases (5 new), 23 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 344 confirmed cases (3 new), 32 probable cases

26-30 — 387 confirmed cases (7 new), 28 probable cases (2 new)

31-40 — 677 confirmed cases (5 new), 53 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 646 onfirmed cases (5 new), 45 probable cases (1 fewer), 3 deaths

51-60 — 583 confirmed cases (6 new), 45 probable cases, 10 deaths

61-70 — 456 confirmed cases (1 new), 33 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 401 confirmed cases (5 new), 37 probable cases (3 new), 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,872;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,510 (40 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 362 (6 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 59;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,753 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,874 fully vaccinated or 37.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 19,262 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 17,603), 416 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 336), 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 103) with 30,435 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,084,804 (60.61 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,506,599 (55.66 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 12, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,053;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 761;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 53,699;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,209.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 372,674 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,457 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 43,381 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 470 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,503 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 22 since the last update. There are 14,817 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 19.51 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.08 percent.

Statewide, 1,093,079 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.0 percent of the population). A total of 52.5 percent of the population, 941,631 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

