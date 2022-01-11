Sheriff reports ‘Life Saver Week’ results

POMEROY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of the Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) Life Saver Week. The initiative started on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Ohio saw an increase in traffic fatalities last year. The CARE campaign is used to help law enforcement educate drivers on the dangers of driving impaired, without a seat belt and distracted.

“Driving safely is a shared responsibility between all motorists,” said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. “Focusing on safe driving habits such as wearing a seat belt and driving sober ensures everyone gets home safe.”

Partnering law enforcement agencies across Ohio removed 234 impaired drivers during the campaign, with over 10,000 enforcement stops overall. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office partnered with 51 other Ohio law enforcement agencies for the initiative, the release stated.

Throughout Ohio, there were a total of 10,434 enforcement stops. The breakdown of those stops is as follows: Speeding violations-2,195; Seat belt violations-349; Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol/OMVI-234; CMV enforcement stops-201; CMV inspection stops 865; Total crashes on interstate and US highways-482; Total injury crashes-77; Total fatal crashes-8; Total fatalities-8; Felony arrests-124; Motorist Assists-2,501.

CARE is a section within the International Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.