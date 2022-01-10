183 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 183 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 91 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 42 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 50 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 5,462 total cases (91 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 336 hospitalizations and 85 deaths. Of the 5,462 cases, 4,896 (33 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,042 cases (22 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —892 cases (18 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 770 cases (18 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 805 cases (9 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

50-59 — 736 cases (9 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 596 cases (7 new), 55 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 384 cases (4 new), 88 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 237 cases (4 new), 59 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,624 (45.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,439 (41.60 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,463 total cases (42 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 69 deaths. Of the 3,463 cases, 3,123 (20 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 656 cases (9 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 486 cases (8 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 new death

30-39 — 443 cases (3 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 517 cases (8 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 466 cases (5 new), 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 439 cases (5 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 287 cases (1 new), 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 169 cases (3 new), 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,276 (44.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,325 (40.71 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,600 cases (50 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,273 confirmed cases, 327 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 73 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 108 active cases and 4,419 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 81 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases

5-11 — 211 confirmed cases (1 new), 19 probable cases

12-15 — 241 confirmed cases (2 new), 24 probable cases

16-20 — 321 confirmed cases (4 new), 22 probable cases

21-25 — 338 confirmed cases (8 new), 32 probable cases (2 new)

26-30 — 377 confirmed cases (6 new), 26 probable cases (2 fewer)

31-40 — 662 confirmed cases (11 new), 50 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

41-50 — 636 confirmed cases (6 new), 44 probable cases (1 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 569 confirmed cases (7 new), 42 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths

61-70 — 451 confirmed cases (2 new), 32 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 386 confirmed cases, 32 probable cases, 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,760;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,419 (30 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 341 (20 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 59;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,724 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,851 fully vaccinated or 37.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 18,042 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 16,764), 299 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 339), 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 97) with 30,072 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,060,346 (60.40 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,488,105 (55.51 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 5, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 15,324;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 729;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 50,828;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,991.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 360,269 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,289 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 39,981 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 457 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,445 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 24 since the last update. There are 15,124 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 19.86 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.91 percent.

Statewide, 1,090,019 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.8 percent of the population). A total of 52.4 percent of the population, 939,569 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

