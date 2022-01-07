Eastern Board of Ed holds organizational meeting

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday to approve committees and authorizations.

Brandon Buckley was elected as president of the board for the calendar year of 2022. Jessica Staley was elected as vice-president of the board for the calendar year of 2022. Andy Francis was elected as Legislative Liaison for the calendar year of 2022.

Jessica Staley was elected as Student Achievement Liaison for the calendar year of 2022.

The board approved to establish the following committees for the 2022 Calendar Year: Policy-Andy Francis and Jessica Staley; Building & Grounds-Brandon Buckley and Floyd Ridenour; Personnel-Brandon Buckley and Andy Francis; Public Relations-Floyd Ridenour and Jessica Staley.

The board approved the bond for the treasurer, fixed to be the sum of $50,000 and the treasurer be authorized and directed to provide bond satisfactory to the Board of Education. Cost of the bond will be paid by the Board of Education.

The board appointed a finance/audit committee to meet periodically with the board treasurer and superintendent to monitor the district’s financial status. Members of the board appointed for the committee are Brandon Buckley and Jessica Staley.

The Eastern Local School District Board of Education approved the following standing authorizations: Advances for Tax Settlement: that the treasurer be authorized to secure advances from the auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district; Authorize the superintendent and treasurer to utilize the services of Bricker & Eckler Law Firm and other law firms as deemed appropriate to serve the district; Authorize the superintendent and/or his designee to approve faculty members to host college education students, to be a cooperating teacher for field experience students and professional internships and to be site coordinators for field experience Teacher compensation is calculated based on the actual amount received from the university less any expenses to the district for required benefit; Investment of Inactive Funds: that the treasurer be authorized to invest inactive funds at the most productive interest rates whenever inactive funds are available; Payment of Bills: that the treasurer be authorized to pay bills within the limits of appropriations resolution as bills are received, provided funds are available and to report monthly to the board of education those bills that were paid; Authorize the treasurer to revise appropriations at the fund level, as needed, and then submit the modifications and/or corrections to the board for approval at the next possible board meeting; District Credit Card: that the treasurer be authorized to establish a credit limit of $10,000 on the district credit card in accordance with Board Policy 6423; Appointment of Purchasing Agent: that the superintendent be designated as the purchasing agent for the district;

To authorize the superintendent and treasurer to approve applications for local, state, and federal grants; To authorize the superintendent, on behalf of the board, to accept resignations which have been submitted by employees during times when the board is not in session, subject to ratification by the board; provided however, that upon ratification by the board such resignations shall be deemed effective as the date and time of the superintendent’s acceptance; To authorize the superintendent, during periods when the board is not in session, to make offers of employment directly to candidates for teaching, non-teaching, and temporary personnel positions on behalf of the Board, and to acknowledge acceptance of such offers on behalf of the board, subject to a subsequent vote of ratification by the board; provided however, that upon ratification by the Board, the employment shall be deemed effective as the date and time of the employee’s acceptance of the superintendent’s offer; Authorize the administration office staff to purchase consumable items such as certificates, plaques, flowers (or donation, as requested, in lieu of flowers), etc. These expenditures for board related matters are to be made from the Board Service Fund; Central Office expenditures from the Superintendent’s and Treasurer’s Supply Accounts.

The Eastern Local Board of Education designated the third Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m., in the elementary library conference room as the date and time of its regular monthly meetings. However, the meeting date is subject to change.

The board approved the minutes of the Dec. 15, 2021 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

The board approved the financial reports for the month of December as submitted.

The board approved Mike Taylor as a full time bus driver on a one year contract for the 2021-22 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule effective January 3, 2022, pending proper certification.

The board accepted the resignation of Melissa Bable, Assistant Cheerleading Coach, effective January 3, 2022.

The board approved hiring Jessica Anderson as a Homebound Student Tutor for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved Austin Carr as a certified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

The board approved the Eastern Local Board of Education confers emergency powers to the superintendent and treasurer allowing them to respond to changing conditions and the district’s needs rapidly and effectively. This resolution is in place until a declaration is made ending the current COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

The board approved an agreement for dental claims management services with MEDBEN effective Oct. 1, 2021 at a rate of $5.50 per participant per month.

The Eastern Local School District Board of Education approved the Substitute Teacher Resolution.

The board set Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. for the date and time of the Special Meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education for the purpose of interviewing board candidates and for appointing for the vacant seat.

The board set Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.