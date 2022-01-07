EHS students visit leadership conference

REEDSVILLE — Eastern High School’s Model United Nations team recently participated in the 2021-22 state-wide Ohio Leadership Conference in Columbus.

The Eastern team, representing South Africa, presented their resolution to solve the problem of police brutality in South Africa according to the procedures of the United Nations, with over 100 teams present from across the state.

The Model UN program is entirely student-led and allows each team to take on the roles of delegates and officers.

The students research an actual problem in their chosen country then prepare a speech and a written resolution that could solve it.

The students debate the merits of their resolution and defend their work in committee meetings and general assembly.

Eastern MUN team members are Tanner Calhoun, Koen Sellers, Seth Collins, Grant Martin, Kyra Zuspan, Cami Jones, and Rylee Barrett.

Submitted by Eastern High School.

Pictured from left are (back row) Tanner Calhoun, Koen Sellers, Seth Collins, Grant Martin, (front row) Kyra Zuspan, Cami Jones, and Rylee Barrett https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_emun.jpg Pictured from left are (back row) Tanner Calhoun, Koen Sellers, Seth Collins, Grant Martin, (front row) Kyra Zuspan, Cami Jones, and Rylee Barrett Eastern High School | Courtesy