Middleport’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ award winners

MIDDLEPORT — This year’s Home for the Holidays award winners in the Village of Middleport were recently recognized for their holiday spirit and decorations in the month of December.

Week One

Joe and April Custer

163 N. Fourth Ave.

Joe was born and raised in Middleport. April is from Rutland where she was formerly Mayor. They have lived on North Fourth Avenue for three years. Joe has had many careers throughout his life, but is a plasterer by trade. April is presently working at Grandview in Athens. April does the decorating with some help from Joe. She loves Christmas and says she would have a green and red fireworks display is she could.

Week Two

Annabelle Ward

703 Art Lewis St.

Annabelle Ward was born and raised in Radcliff, which is in Vinton County. She has lived in Middleport since 1992. She has been a homemaker all of her life raising four daughters and one son. Annabelle says her son-in-law, Don Shultz, does all of her yard work and the holiday decorating too. She loves Christmas and her infectious smile will brighten your day.

Week Three

Steve and Alie Hysell

312 Pearl St.

Steve and his youngest daughter Alie decorated their side lot with figures donated by their neighbor. It’s been a tradition in memory of the resident that resided there prior to Steve and he’s carrying on with it. Steve said Alie did all the work and she did a wonderful job. Alie is the last one living at home out of four and is in 8th grade at Meigs Local Schools. Steve works construction and was born and raised in Pomeroy. He moved to Middleport about six years ago.

Week Four

Connie Dodson and David Dodson, Jr.

10 Lynn St.

Connie Dodson has lived on Lynn St. since around 1984, but has been a Middleport resident since 1970. She is originally from Dexter, Ohio. Connie is retired after 20 years at the License Bureau and eight years as a Victim’s Advocate at the Prosecutor’s Office. Her son David Jr. does all the holiday decorating.